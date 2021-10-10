NC Suffers Dual Political Jolts In J&K As Devendra Singh Rana & Surjit Singh Slathia Quit

In a major setback for Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, its Hindu Face and Jammu Provincial President Devendra Singh Rana resigned from the party. He was reportedly miffed with the NC leadership's objection to his "Jammu Declaration" demand to safeguards the rights of the people of Jammu.

The NC leadership was upset over a parallel declaration to the Gupkar Declaration which is signed to bring back the now abrogated Section 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. Rana is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in New Delhi.

Rama was considered as a close aide to Omar Abdullah and was his political advisor when Omar was chief minister from 2009 to 2014. Reportedly, several NC leaders had visited Rana at his residence in Jammu asking him to reconsider his decision.

After Rana's departure, the party has nominated senior leader Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta as Provincial President Jammu till elections for the post are held on October 16, 2021.

NC leader Surjit Singh Slathia quits party

Another NC leader Surjit Singh Slathia also resigned from the primary membership of the party. In 2014, he had won the Vijaypur constituency. He is also likely to join BJP.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia & Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

Rana, who represented Nagrota constituency in the past and is the younger brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Now the voice of J&K will come from Jammu which should get its rightful place." He informed the media that his political philosophy will be based on the proposed 'Jammu Declaration.'

Rana had proposed the 'Jammu declaration' earlier this year, a charter to build unity and reinforce trust between diverse communities and divergent regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The core of the declaration will be to engage the people in inter-region and intra-regional dialogue to bridge the fault-lines being created by divisive forces on the basis of region and religion,” Rana had said.

When asked if his leaving is a big loss for the National Conference, Rana said that the departure of two leaders will not have any impact on NC as it is a 'very big' party. "I enjoy good relations with both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah," he said. He further said that BJP was the only party that gave a 'big response' to the Jammu declaration.

(With PTI inputs)