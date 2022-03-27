NC-turned-BJP Leader Devender Rana Says 'NC Wanted To Ally With BJP After 2014 J&K Polls'

In a shocking revelation, NC-turned-BJP leader Devender Rana on Sunday claimed that he had been deputed by NC leadership to form a coalition government with BJP in J&K in 2014.

Addressing a public rally in Doda, Rana claimed that then PDP chief late Mufti Mohammed Syed had told people to keep BJP out of J&K at rallies, but then allied with them. He added that NC leadership - presumably Farooq and Omar Abdullah - were also ready to ally with BJP to remain in power.

"NC wanted to ally with BJP': Devender Rana

At a Doda rally in Jammu, Rana said, "Mufti Saab (Mufti Mohd Syed) fought assembly elections against BJP to keep it out of power but later formed a coalition Government with them. In 2014, I was sent to Delhi, by my then leadership to persuade BJP to form a coalition Government. We (NC) were ready to form the Government with BJP, but would tell people that they should keep BJP away".

In October, Rana - the NC Jammu chief along with another party leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP, a day after he resigned from NC. Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah. Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration - a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.

2014 J&K elections & BJP-PDP alliance

As per the Assembly election results in 2014, PDP had won 28, BJP won 25, NC won 15, Congress won 12, JKPC won 2, CPI-M and PDF won 1 seat each while three Independent candidates won. With no party getting a clear majority in the 87-seat Assembly, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu-Kashmir. After two months of alliance talks, BJP and PDP struck a shaky alliance to allow Mufti Mohammad Syed a second consecutive term.

Later, after Syed's demise in January 2016, Governor's rule was imposed again as PDP-BJP failed to come to an arrangement for continuing the alliance. After his daughter Mehbooba Mufti met PM Modi in March, she was sworn in as J&K's first woman chief minister in April. The alliance however ended in 2018 as BJP pulled support from the PDP govt over differences over Burhan Wani's killing, Indo-Pak ceasefire etc.