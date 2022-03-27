NC-turned-BJP Leader Devender Rana Says 'NC Wanted To Ally With BJP After 2014 J&K Polls'

Quick links:
Image: PMO/ANI
In a shocking revelation, NC-turned-BJP leader Devender Rana on Sunday claimed that he had been deputed by NC leadership to form a coalition government with BJP in J&K in 2014.
Addressing a public rally in Doda, Rana claimed that then PDP chief late Mufti Mohammed Syed had told people to keep BJP out of J&K at rallies, but then allied with them. He added that NC leadership - presumably Farooq and Omar Abdullah - were also ready to ally with BJP to remain in power.
At a Doda rally in Jammu, Rana said, "Mufti Saab (Mufti Mohd Syed) fought assembly elections against BJP to keep it out of power but later formed a coalition Government with them. In 2014, I was sent to Delhi, by my then leadership to persuade BJP to form a coalition Government. We (NC) were ready to form the Government with BJP, but would tell people that they should keep BJP away".
In October, Rana - the NC Jammu chief along with another party leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP, a day after he resigned from NC. Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah. Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration - a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the Assembly election results in 2014, PDP had won 28, BJP won 25, NC won 15, Congress won 12, JKPC won 2, CPI-M and PDF won 1 seat each while three Independent candidates won. With no party getting a clear majority in the 87-seat Assembly, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu-Kashmir. After two months of alliance talks, BJP and PDP struck a shaky alliance to allow Mufti Mohammad Syed a second consecutive term.
Later, after Syed's demise in January 2016, Governor's rule was imposed again as PDP-BJP failed to come to an arrangement for continuing the alliance. After his daughter Mehbooba Mufti met PM Modi in March, she was sworn in as J&K's first woman chief minister in April. The alliance however ended in 2018 as BJP pulled support from the PDP govt over differences over Burhan Wani's killing, Indo-Pak ceasefire etc.