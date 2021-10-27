The Republic Media Network in an exclusive conversation spoke to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father amid the allegations levelled against his son by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Dnyandev Wankhede acknowledged that his son Sameer Wankhede got married to Dr Shabana Qureshi. Further, he stated that the marriage was registered through the Special Marriage Act.

"When a marriage takes place, it is accepted only if the caste is same," said Dnyandev Wankhede

When asked about allegations of conversion, Dnyandev Wankhede claimed that his family never converted to Islam. He further added that he signed the document since it was an important event in his son's life. When asked about Nawab Malik's allegations of Sameer Wankhede using fraudulent means to acquire a job, his father displayed his son's caste certificate as proof to counter the claims. The caste certificate mentions the NCB officer's name as 'Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede'.

'All allegations against my son are baseless': Dnyandev Wankhede

Furthermore, Dnyandev Wankhede has slammed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and said that he will approach the court against him. He added that his son has nothing to do with drugs, religion and caste. Instead, he questioned why was Sameer Wankhede being targeted.

"I don't know why they are doing this. Maybe his son-in-law has some connection with the drug case as he was also jailed. But my son's wedding, religion and caste has nothing to do with the drugs case. Why are they targeting my family? I will fight this in court" added Wankhede

The NCB officer's father said that his family has been under immense pressure due to the allegations. He remarked that since Nawab Malik's son-in-law was granted bail, the former has been attacking them personally. Apart from his father, Wankhede's wife claimed that Malik is levelling allegations so that his son-in-law can be saved.

"Instead of wasting his time, he should focus on proving the innocence of his son-in-law. They are trying to prove Sameer Wankhede wrong and they want that no officer should take action against any influential people. But if that happens, people will lose their faith on democracy," said Sameer Wankhede's wife

Speaking to Republic, Dnyandev Wankhede further hit out at Nawab Malik and said that the minister should be proud of an honest NCB officer doing his duty. He also referred to Aryan Khan's statement in Bombay High Court wherein he distanced himself from the claims. "Even Aryan Khan has submitted an affidavit in the court saying he has nothing to do with the allegations," said Dnyandev Wankhede. He also exuded confidence that the agency's vigilance probe will provide more clarity on the matter.

"Truth will come out," he said

Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of using 'fake Caste Certificate'

Earlier on Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Referring to the birth certificate shared by him on Twitter, where Wankhede is categorized as a Muslim, the Maharashtra Minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. According to Malik, this was unfair to the genuine Dalit candidates appearing for the UPSC exam.

In a veiled reference to the cases involving Aryan Khan and his son-in-law, the NCP leader maintained that Wankhede registers fake cases in order to extort money from people. Nawab Malik also clarified that he harboured no ill-will against the Narcotics Control Bureau. The IRS officer had filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai drug bust case.