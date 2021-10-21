NCB's Sameer Wankhede To Serve Legal Notice Over Nawab Malik's Allegations

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has said that he will serve a legal notice to Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for levelling fake allegations against him. The NCB officer further said that he never visited Maldives or Dubai with his sister Yasmeen Wankhede as claimed by Malik.

"Allegations levelled against me are false and baseless. I never went to Maldives or Dubai with my sister Yasmeen Wankhede. I never went to Dubai post joining the service. I went to the Maldives on my expenses and at that time I was on leave officially," Wankhede said.

Sameer Wankhede exposed the high-profile drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2 in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested. So far, 20 arrests have been made in the case.

Earlier, Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of extortion and targeted his family members. In a video message, the Maharashtra minister hinted at deeper links between NCB Zonal Director and Bollywood. He alleged that during the pandemic, Wankhede's family members were in the Maldives when members of Bollywood were also there. He also questioned if Wankhede was in Dubai.

On Wednesday, Malik had claimed that NCB and BJP were running 'an extortion racket' in Mumbai. He also claimed that the anti-drug agency is filing 'bogus' cases against people. He also demanded that WhatsApp chats and the mobile phone of Sameer Wankhede be scanned to reveal his connections with the saffron party.

Notably, Nawab Nawab malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by Special NDPS Court last week in connection was a drugs case. Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194.6kg of ganja and 6 CBD sprays and financing illicit trafficking.

Earlier, Malik had claimed that anti-drug agency was in cahoots with BJP- citing witnesses KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali's BJP links- in Cordelia drug bust. He also alleged that Aryan's arrest was 'forgery, asserting, "For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan". Meanwhile, NCB has maintained that it had no connection with Gosavi and Bhanushali prior to October 2.