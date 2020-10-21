NCP Adds Threat In First Reply After Stung MVA Minister Reveals Vile Plot Against Arnab

Even as the sting on NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik exposed a shocking and devious conspiracy against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, NCP's Majeed Memon has appeared to warn that journalists should have their freedom but they shouldn't forget their duty. He opined that journalists should follow the 'unwritten ethical norms' and the privilege of being the media cannot be 'unlimited.' He also added that journalists must not say anything about anyone that 'hurts sentiment.'

Rather than condemning the shocking plot, Majeed Memon said: "These days there is chaos due to action on the journalists of electronic media. I believe that journalist has their own right, but there is also ethical code. It is expected that they will only show the truth and not impose their opinion, especially in matters of crime, there should be no interference. These days in a number of cases we have seen that journalists have imposed their opinion and changed the course of justice. Also, I do believe that there should be no false case against journalists because the Constitution guarantees their right. But journalists should also remember that they are under the radar of law and they should follow the unwritten ethical code. They should not say anything against a person or a group that hurts the sentiments of the person concerned."

Republic's earlier sting inside the Congress Mumbai headquarters had also revealed a similar line-of-thought, wherein the reason behind the constitution of a team to target Republic Media Network specifically was that the network was asking questions of the Chief Minister and other top leaders.

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.

There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

On Sunday, Republic Media Network aired the contents of an official email from rating agency BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Crumbling the pack of lies floated and repeated over the last 9 days by Param Bir Singh and a section of the media, the BARC email to Republic Media Network’s Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani specifically confirms that there is no malpractice by the network.