'NCP Advancing In Maharashtra By Eroding Shiv Sena,' Says Rebel MLA Bharatshet Gogawale

Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale, who is in the Eknath Shinde camp, on Sunday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is advancing in Maharashtra by eroding Shiv Sena as a whole. He also stated that senior Maharashtra Minister Shinde has supported Sena MLAs.

"Has the Chief Minister Hon'ble Uddhavji Thackeray ever held a simple meeting of the Shiv Sena MLAs who lost the 2019 Assembly elections in the last two and a half years? On the contrary, the Deputy Chief Minister was funding and empowering the defeated NCP candidates," said Gogawale in a video posted by Shinde.

"The NCP was advancing in the state by eroding the Shiv Sena as a whole. In all these difficult situations, Eknathji Shinde supported all of us Shiv Sena MLAs," he added.

Gogawale opined that Shinde has taken this role for the benefit of Shiv Sainiks only at the request of all the legislators of the party.

Strength of Shinde camp swells to 39

Increasing trouble for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena as another Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant reached Guwahati on Sunday and joined the Shinde camp.

So far, Maharashtra ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Shamburaje Desai Abdul Sattar, Bachu Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Party) and Rajendra Yedravkar (Independent minister from Sena quota) have been camping with Shinde.

Dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, have been camping in Assam's capital, since June 22.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat issued summons to 16 rebels, including Shinde, seeking written replies by Monday evening to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

The MLAs, after receiving the notices, have been huddling inside the hotel since Sunday morning, discussing various options to respond to the notices, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp has moved Supreme Court challenging the ouster of Eknath Shinde, and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Sena's Legislature Party leader by Mahara Deputy Speaker.