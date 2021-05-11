NCP Alleges Political Vendetta After ED Registers Case Against Ex-HM Anil Deshmukh

On Tuesday, NCP lashed out at the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Petitioner-complainant Jaishri Patil is likely to be summoned by the agency on Wednesday to record her statement in this case registered on the basis of CBI's FIR. Speaking to the media, NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik contended that the action against Deshmukh was politically motivated. According to him, this was also an attempt to malign the Maharashtra government and NCP.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik remarked, "Whether it is Param Bir Singh's allegations on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, petitions in the judiciary, the case against him, or the FIR filed by the ED today, it is an attempt to malign him for political purpose by using power. Since forming the government at the Centre, it is clear that BJP is playing politics by misusing CBI ED or other investigative agencies. The ED registered the FIR against Anil Deshmukh in a bid attempt to malign him, the government and the party."

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of CBI's FIR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources pic.twitter.com/4a2Y2KSumQ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.