'NCP & Congress Wanted To End Shiv Sena': Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat Tells Republic

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, dissident Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that the Eknath Shinde camp does not want to be in alliance with parties that are trying to end Shiv Sena. He also spoke about difficulties in meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister due to his 'gatekeepers'.

"If the parties with which we did alliance try to end Shiv Sena, then we don't want them to be with us that is our stand. We always tried to raise this point but it didn't reach the top."

When asked if there were other MLAs too who were being stopped from entering 'Varsha', Shirsat said, "The situation is the same for all MLAs. I showed the letter to the Shiv Sena leaders here, and asked 'Am I writing anything wrong?' They said 'no' and agreed."

When asked who stopped you from meeting Chief Minister, the rebel MLA said, "I have indirectly mentioned who they are. Anyone can know the name. They never fought the elections."

He also asserted that they have the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and they cannot be disqualified. "Those Who were trying to disqualify us, we have more MLAs than them. Some MPs are also joining us," the Aurangabad West MLA said.

Sanjay Shirsat pens open letter

Earlier in the day, rebel Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Eknath Shinde took the step to go against the party leadership as Shiv Sena MLAs, who faced "humiliation" for the last two-and-a-half years, persuaded him to do so. In the letter, Shirsat added that Shinde opened doors for the party legislators to listen to their grievances, issues about development work in their constituencies and related fund, and problems with allies NCP and Congress.

Shirsat in the letter claimed that despite the Shiv Sena heading the MVA and having its own chief minister, the coterie around Thackeray never permitted them access to 'Varsha', the CM's official residence.

Shirsat, in a video message on Twitter, claimed that the rebel legislators are not against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but asked him to part ways with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"Uddhav Saheb, please don't call us traitors, we bow down to Shiv Sena chief. We have not left Shiv Sena. It was the teaching of the Shiv Sena chief to rise up against injustice, we are doing the same. Bless us, stand behind us, and then see what we do? With these words," MLA Sanjay Shirsat said while trying to convince CM Uddhav to ditch MVA allies.

