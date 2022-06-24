NCP Backs MVA Govt Even As Eknath Shinde Faction Grows Stronger; To Meet CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on June 24 affirmed his party's support for CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming that the MVA alliance still held the majority. Addressing a press conference, Ajit Pawar also informed that NCP leaders were going to meet CM Thackeray at 6.30 PM today, June 24, at his residence, Matoshree.

"NCP leaders will go to meet CM at 6.30 PM today at Matoshree. Our stand is the same as yesterday. We will try to keep the govt stable. Pawar sahab, Praful Patel Ji, me and Jayant Patil will be going," the NCP Minister told reporters.

Downplaying the rebellion of the Eknath Shinde camp, Pawar asserted that the faction was still a part of Shiv Sena, hence the numbers would remain the same.

"They (Eknath Shinde faction) say that they are Shiv Sena. So Shiv Sena+NCP+Congress together, we are in power and have the majority. We are making decisions as a Govt does. Wouldn't you have done the same if you were in power and had a majority? Govt does have the right to take such decisions. The concerned minister and officers are making decisions together. We will discuss the future course of action," said the Maharashtra Dy CM.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Vidya Chavan also reiterated support to Uddhav Thackeray and asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full term. "Maharashtra's common people are with CM Uddhav Thackeray and MVA govt. Sharad Pawar said yesterday that we are together. It's impossible to break the MVA govt. I want to tell the Modi govt that Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi and will fight till the end," Chavan said.

#LIVE | 'Aghadi government will complete the tenure': NCP reiterates its support to Uddhav Thackeray. Tune in to watch the rolling coverage here - https://t.co/FhNkzkR81O… pic.twitter.com/AfowVNxTDy — Republic (@republic) June 24, 2022

Thackeray issues ultimatum, Shinde well past 2/3rd number

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents. A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, he said.

As per the latest inputs, the 38th Shiv Sena MLA has arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This propels the rebel camp well over the 37-mark, which was needed by them to avoid disqualification from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, running out of options, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return despite this, then disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't come to Mumbai within the 24-hour window.

Image: Republic World