'NCP-BJP Alliance Failed 4 Times': Ajit Pawar's 4 Revelations On Uncle Pawar's Double Game

Ajit Pawar, who is leading the rebel group of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday, July 5 made big revelations against his uncle Sharad Pawar and his 'double games'. During his show of strength in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister detailed how senior Pawar's interference caused the failure of the NCP-BJP alliance not once but four times in different years. With reference to 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, Ajit Pawar explained what transpired between both parties during the negotiations for the alliance:-

Here are four revelations made by Ajit Pawar

2014

Ajit Pawar said, "In 2014, India was mesmerised by the now Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NCP decided to join hands with BJP and support them from outside at the time when election results were about to be declared. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered the proposal for the NCP-BJP alliance. Praful Patel had announced that we will give support to BJP from outside. We were asked to go to the swearing-in ceremony at Wankhede in 2014 when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM of Maharashtra. If we were not supposed to join them, then why were we asked to attend the ceremony? What was the plan then? You should think about it," he stated while targeting Sharad Pawar.

2017

In 2017, NCP once again tried to join hands with the BJP as a meeting took place at the Varsha Bungalow. Ajit Pawar claimed that the meeting was attended by him, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patel and other senior NCP leaders while from BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde, and Chandrakant Patil marked their presence. He added that there were discussions about cabinet portfolios and guardian ministers too but the NCP stepped back.

''BJP refused to leave Shiv Sena as both the parties had been together for 25 years and asked to form an alliance with all three parties. However, the senior NCP leaders did not agree as they termed Shiv Sena a communal party," he added.

2019

Maharashtra Dy CM informed, "After the Lok Sabha 2019 elections results were declared, the situation was intense. A meeting was held at a businessman's house among the leaders of the NCP, BJP where Fadnavis, Praful Patel and I were present and five such meetings were organised. We were instructed to keep quiet and hence we did not speak about it anywhere. But things all of a sudden changed as we were asked to now ally with the Shiv Sena. In 2017, Sharad Pawar termed Shiv Sena a communal party. What changed in 2019 then?" What was the miracle that transformed Shiv Sena so much that you befriended IT within the span of 2 years?"

2022

Ajit Pawar further narrated the events at the time of the MVA government's collapse in June 2022 stating that he expressed his concerns to Uddhav Thackeray highlighting some unrest within Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Dy CM said, "At the time of crisis, 53 NCP MLAs and 9 MLCs had signed a letter so that we should be part of govt and continue to work for Maharashtra. BJP called us to Indore for talks stating such discussions cannot happen over the phone but our senior leader (Sharad Pawar) said that the news should not come in front of media. Therefore, our tickets were cancelled and this was the time when Eknath Shinde has not taken the oath. I have the Xerox copy of all signatures. I can show it too. You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)."