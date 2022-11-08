'NCP Can't Decide If...': Director Abhijeet Deshpande After Awhad's Assault On Moviegoers

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MVA Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad forcibly stopped the screening of a Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' in a Thane mall, Republic TV spoke to the director of the film Abhijeet Deshpande. Urging the film industry to unite against such hooliganism, the director of the film said that he is not afraid of the threat issued by the NCP leader and his followers.

Speaking to Republic TV, the director of the film Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande said, "The incident that took place yesterday is extremely disgusting and despicable. As audiences, we go to watch films with our families for entertainment and especially when we go to see a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj we want to know about the history and his thoughts. Suddenly, if goons come in and start beating a man terribly in front of his family in the theatre, I want to ask, can we go lower than this?"

"Yesterday, not just that man was beaten, but the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were also broken. We saw one Marathi person beating another Mathari man in front of his family, are these the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? So these people who claim to be the protectors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts, we oppose to them," he added.

Urging the entire film industry to unite, the director of 'Har Har Mahadev' said, "The state government has taken cognizance of the matter and an entire procedure is being followed. But having said that the entire film industry should unite and take a stand against what happened yesterday as it can happen again."

Responding to the threats issued over the film, Deshpande said, "I am not afraid of them. It is the audience who run the film. Some seven-eight people can not decide whether my eight years of efforts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be watched by people or not. It is a fact that we need to pay a heavy price for telling the truth and I will not stop myself from speaking up the truth."

Jitendra Awhad & his supporters assault Moviegoers

In a shocking incident of high-handed hooliganism, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad and his supporters forcefully stopped the screening of a Marathi movie named 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre on Monday alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to the reports, the NCP leader and his followers not only stopped the movie but also harassed the viewers forcing them to leave the theatre. Some of its supporters badly thrashed one person who tried to oppose them. As per the visuals accessed, the NCP leader's supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him in front of his family.

A case has now been registered against NCP leader Ahwad. "Case has been filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday and assaulting the audience," ANI reported quoting Thane police as saying.