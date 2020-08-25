NCP Viciously Slanders Sushant; Sarcastically Asks If He Should Now Get A Bharat Ratna

In a disgusting set of comments, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) leader Hassan Mushrif passed insensitive remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, questioning his character and his relationships. The NCP leader, whose party is in a coalition in the Maharashtra government attacked at the late actor asking 'how great he was', and if people would now start demanding a 'Bharat Ratna' for him.

"I read some reports saying that the film actor is said to have smoked (Gaanja) marijuana and had relationships with many girls. It would not be surprising if someone demands Bharat Ratna to be given to him," said the NCP leader said sarcastically.

"Did you see how great he was? He smoked Gaanja, had relationships with many girls. On one hand, we are fighting with Corona, in such a situation, we should think about which issue should be given so much importance," said Hassan Mushrif.

Talking about Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray whose name has surfaced amidst the investigation into the late actor's death, the NCP MP said, "I know Aaditya Thackeray since 8 months now. He is an extremely educated and humble person. Unnecessarily his name is dragged in all and his name is being tarnished. Truth will come out." NCP had earlier also attempted to slander Sushant Singh Rajput's name, along similar lines, with Majeed Memon leading the charge.

Read: Sushant's US Friend & 13 Chats Confirm His Hollywood Plans; She's Unaware Of Sandip Ssingh

Read: CBI's 24 Questions For Rhea Chakraborty Ready; Sushant's CA Claims Ouster After Her Entry

Before the SC pronounced its verdict last week giving the CBI a nod to take over the investigation, the Shiv Sena had attempted to fire a similar low-blow at the late actor and his family claiming that Sushant was not on good terms with his father KK Singh and that he had married twice, statements which have been termed false. He had also refused to apologise for his comments and had, in turn, asked Sushant's family to 'keep quiet' till the Mumbai Police finishes its probe.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been furthering the probe into the case at break-neck speed. Sources on Tuesday said that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

Read: CBI Summons 'spiritual Healer' Mohan Joshi Who Spent 3 Days With Sushant & Rhea In Resort

Read: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's The Definitive Timeline From His Death On June 14