Cannot Ignore Savarkar's Sacrifice: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Clear Message To Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar has drawn attention and massive opposition from some political parties including BJP and Shiv Sena. Now, the latest to take on Rahul Gandhi for his remark is NCP's Sharad Pawar, who said that one cannot ignore Savarkar's sacrifice for the country and that the Congress leader should refrain from speaking against him.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also advised the Congress leader and ex-MP to not criticise Vinayak Damodar Savarkar henceforth. He even mentioned that Savarkar was never a RSS member.

The Nationalist Congress Party's president, while addressing a press gathering said that they are fighting against the present political condition in the county under the BJP rule and other big national issues. He said that Savarkar is not a national issue, and Savarkar's sacrifice for the country cannot be ignored.

Uddhav Thackeray slams Rahul Gandhi for comments on Savarkar

Following the comment on Savarkar from Rahul Gandhi, BJP and Shiv Sena lashed out at him for his remark. Not only BJP and Shiv Sena, but former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too slammed his alliance party leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Savarkar. Thackeray had said that his party will not tolerate any insult of the freedom fighter.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had also reportedly raised the issue during a meeting of the opposition leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss opposition unity.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahab Thackeray) had significantly boycotted the opposition unity meeting at the Congress chief's residence as a mark of protest against the comment made by the ex-parliamentarian.

Pawar, while speaking to the media said that their alliance is fighting against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and therefore, Rahul should not step on and criticise much revered figure of Maharashtra, Veer Savarkar. He even asserted that criticising Savarkar will not be conducive for the MVA alliance in the state.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, while responding to the BJP's demand for his apology over his London statement had said that he is Gandhi and not Savarkar and he would not apologise. The Congress leader was being targeted by the BJP alleging that he had maligned the reputation of India and Indian democracy in London.