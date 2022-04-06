NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Calls On PM Modi To Discuss 'agricultural Issues'; Sparks Buzz

In an intriguing development, NCP supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes, sources told Republic TV. While sources in NCP insisted that only agricultural issues were discussed between the two leaders, the meeting assumes significance owing to the political situation in Maharashtra. To begin with, two key NCP leaders- sitting state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with cases registered by the central agencies.

Moreover, Congress leaders have often expressed their displeasure about being neglected in the MVA government. Interestingly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended Pawar's residence for dinner on Tuesday night along with MLAs of many parties. As per sources, the legislators were in Delhi to attend a training programme for first-time MLAs.

#BREAKING | NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in Parliament, hold 20-minute discussion on agriculture issues, NCP sayshttps://t.co/tmR7eIEl78 pic.twitter.com/D2fl4wLYrE — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022

NCP-BJP ties in Maharashtra

NCP's first official association with BJP came to the fore after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election when it extended unconditional support to the saffron party for government formation. While Devendra Fadnavis proved his majority on the floor of the House with NCP's tacit support, the relationship between the two parties snapped after Shiv Sena joined the government. In the 2019 polls, NDA could not form the government despite getting a comfortable majority owing to Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on 12 November. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, NCP Legislative Party leader Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23, 2019, stumped the opposition. After Sharad Pawar clarified that he didn't support his nephew's decision, Fadnavis had to step down as the CM in three days' time which was followed by the swearing-in of the MVA government.

Later, Nawab Malik asserted that Sharad Pawar had turned down PM Modi's offer for the formation of a BJP-NCP government in the state. Interestingly, speculation was rife about a possible change of guard in Maharashtra in March last year after a secret meeting took place between Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ahmedabad. While NCP issued a denial, Shah's response that "not all things can be made public" was perceived as an admission that the meeting did take place.