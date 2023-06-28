NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Dismisses BRS Threat; Says, 'won't Have Any Impact'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed any threats by KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi saying it will not have any impact. The statement comes as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra with a huge motorcade. Rao, who on Monday visited the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in the Solapur district of southern Maharashtra, held a rally at Sarkoli village, some 20 km away, on Tuesday as part of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) efforts to expand its base.

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar said, "BRS is a party from the neighbouring state and they do not pose any threat to Maharashtra. Their intentions would be clear in two days. "

After KCR arrived in Maharashtra with a motorcade of 600 cars on Monday, Sharad Pawar said, "If a chief minister of a neighbouring state came to offer prayers, there was no reason to object. But the attempt to show big strength in terms of number of vehicles was worrisome." He further added that it would have been better had Rao’s visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two states.

In conversation with Republic, BRS leader Ravula Shridhar Reddy said, “They (NCP) have to respond in the same fashion otherwise people might object. They have to give support to their own party. We have been seeing for the last 3-4 months, how BRS is expanding its footprint in Maharashtra. In a two-day visit, CM KCR is getting a positive response. Several leaders from NCP and Congress are joining us and strengthening BRS every day."

KCR offers prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra

KCR and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade of 600 vehicles. He offered prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in the town on Tuesday, ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival on June 29. Addressing a rally in Sarkoli village, some 20 km from Pandharpur, KCR countered the charge asserting that they are a team of farmers, marginalised communities, minorities and Dalits and wondered why there is a hue and cry over his party’s efforts to expand its base in the neighbouring state.

About his Pandharpur visit, KCR said at the rally that when they planned to offer prayers at the temple, they were advised to avoid doing politics.

“I refrained from discussing politics in Pandharpur. However, here I will talk about it. I fail to understand why there is such a hue and cry among the parties in Maharashtra about us. Why do they fear us, as no party is wasting any opportunity to criticise us,” he said.