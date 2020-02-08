Sharad Pawar Takes On Warakari Council: 'Need No One's Permission To Visit Pandharpur'

Taking on the National Warkari Council, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, said that he needed no one's permission or any reason to visit Pandharpur while addressing a public meeting in Pune's Alandi. The NCP chief was in Alandi on the occasion of Jog Maharaj's death anniversary. Addressing the crowd, he promised that the government will take up the purification of the Indrayani river, highlighting that the class which demands for better society will always have the government's backing.

Sharad Pawar takes on Warkari council

आज याठिकाणी इंद्रायणी शुद्धिकरणाची मागणी आली आहे. जो वर्ग समाजाच्या हितासाठी मागणी करतो त्याच्या मागे सरकार उभे नाही राहिले तर असे सरकार काय कामाचे? त्यामुळे याची पूर्तता ही नक्कीच होईल. हे आश्वासन नाही तर हे कर्तव्य आहे. ही पूर्तता करण्याची जबाबदारी माझी आहे. pic.twitter.com/vu4kJfLO6M — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 8, 2020

In his speech, he also clarified that he did not indulge in politics with an ulterior motive. Citing his visit, he said that he often visited places like Pandharpur, Dehu, and Alandi, but did not publically announce them. Moreover, he promised that he will take the Warkari's demands to the Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Guardian Minister and make an announcement of the Indrayani purification project.

आज आळंदीत आलो तो काही हेतू ठेवून नाही. मी सगळ्या ठिकाणी जात असतो. पण माझा हेतू याचे प्रदर्शन करणे हा नसतो. काहींचा समज आहे की राजकारण्यांना केवळ प्रसिद्धी हवी असते. मात्र या गैरसमजाच्या रस्त्याला मी गेलेलो नाही. pic.twitter.com/pnNCgmiGq1 — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 8, 2020

Warkari Council calls Pawar 'anti-Hindu'

Earlier on February 5, the national Warkari Council had issued a notice terming Pawar as anti-Hindu and an atheist, as per reports. Moreover, the Council had also directed to not invite Pawar and the current 'atheist' government for inaugural events or hold speeches, thereby earning Lord Panduranga's ire. Praising the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government's 'devout' nature, the Council recalled that when Pawar was CM he had skipped Lord Panduranga's 'Maha pooja'.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi

Ironically, the NCP-Congress is in coalition with the Hindutva-touting saffron party - Shiv Sena. The three ideological opposites formed a 'secular' government after BJP-Shiv Sena fell out squabbling over CM posts and portfolios, after the Maharashtra polls. The Shiv Sena which has often locked horns with Congress on Hindutva-related issues is currently planning a visit to Ayodhya in March to thank Lord Ram for 100 days of Thackeray government.