NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Amit Shah In Delhi, Two Weeks After Meeting PM Modi

Two weeks after meeting PM Modi over the co-operative sector banks, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening. Sources informed that the meeting lasted for 20 minutes at the Parliamentary building after which Pawar left for his residence. The 80-year-old veteran has already met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, say sources. Incidentally, Shah has been appointed as the new Cooperation minister which aims to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for Co-operatives.

Pawar to meet Amit Shah

Previously in March, Pawar had raised eyebrows when he met Amit Shah in Ahmedabad along with Praful Patel, amid the Vaze controversy. When asked about the alleged meeting Shah said 'Not everything can be made public', while NCP has refuted that such a meeting occurred. More recently, Pawar also dismissed fears on Centre's interference in co-operatives by stating that the new Cooperation Ministry will not have jurisdiction to interfere in the state's co-operatives as they were governed by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Act.

Pawar's meetings

The NCP Supremo has held many meetings with Opposition leaders - the latest with old ally Lalu Prasad Yadav at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. Pawar had already created a stir in June after he had a string of curious meetings with poll-strategist Prashant Kishor, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse, hinting at a political churn in Maharashtra. Later, Pawar also attended the Rashtra Manch at his 6 Janpath residence in New Delhi to provide an 'alternative vision' that India needed in the form of the 'Rashtra Manch'. The meeting chaired by Pawar was attended by several top politicians such as Yashwant Sinha, ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Verma, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI general secretary D Raja, NC president Farooq Abdullah to name a few. Mamata Banerjee too called upon him during her Delhi tour.

Later, amid several reports claiming that the ex-Maharashtra CM was eyeing the Presidential post in 2022, Pawar refuted saying, "It is absolutely false that I will be a candidate for the Presidential election. I know what will be the result, given the party that has more than 300 MPs". The Maratha strongman is also being projected as a contender for PM post in 2024 with strategist Prashant Kishor recently meeting many non-BJP leaders.