Last Updated:

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Meet Opposition Leaders In Delhi On April 14 To Ensure Unity

"I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Pawar

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP; Image: PTI


Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he would be meeting opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.

Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party have begun over the past few days, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Communist Party of India's D Raja on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Pary leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had met Kumar who was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday.

Queried about his absence from Wednesday's meeting, Pawar, a stalwart of the opposition, said he was asked to join the meeting in Delhi but was unable to do so as he had work in Pune.

"I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Pawar said.

READ | Natural to host G20 meetings in J-K & Ladakh: India on Pak's objection to venue

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is at the centre of such speculation after he was unreachable for some time on April 7 and also due to his comments on the debate surrounding the university degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

READ | UGC NET Result 2023 Out for December cycle, here's how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
READ | Puthandu 2023: History, Significance of Tamil New Year and wishes to share
READ | Morris Chang, the man at center of Adani-China row, says he is a 'Taiwanese citizen'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT