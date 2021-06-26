'NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Rashtra Manch Was Flop Show': BJP Leader NV Subhash

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Saturday called the "Rashtra Manch" (National Forum) a 'flop show' which was hosted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in the National Capital. NV Subhash said that the 'deliberate' absence of Congress from the National Forum itself proves that it was a 'flop show'.

BJP leader slams NCP chief Sharad Pawar

BJP leader NV Subhash said, "The NCP chief's effort to form an alternative alliance in the name of 'Rashtra Manch' which was held on June 22, this year at his residence in Delhi is flop show. The absence of the Congress party, which was deliberately absent shows that it was a flop show."

Remarking that Sharad Pawar was not ready to take responsibilities for the Third Front as he said it would be the role of collective leadership, the BJP leader said that this shows the NCP chief's commitment to the new alternative force against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, the meeting was attended by non-political supporters led by Yashwant Sinha as they could not influence the parties as well as the leaders, he added.

The BJP leader slammed the Opposition parties for attending the meeting at the instance of Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha, who was looking for political asylum after quitting BJP and joining TMC. Leaders of various Opposition parties, along with several eminent personalities attended the meeting, which lasted for two-and-a-half hours. These include Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lokdal President Jayant Chaudhary and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam and the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. NCP leader Majeed Memon, who was also part of the meeting refuted media speculation about Congress being boycotted from the meeting.

(Image: ANI, PTI)