NCP Claims It Has checkmated Fadnavis & BJP; Meets Maharashtra Governor

Adding to the flux over the political scenario in Maharashtra, NCP leader Jayant Patil, on Monday, in an address to the press after visiting the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, stated, "This morning Sena-NCP-Congress leaders have visited the Governor to submit a letter signed by 162 MLAs. So, our alliance is set to form the government and we had gone to stake a claim. Our numbers are more than the magic figure."

'Now they cannot prove the majority'

Jayant Patil further stated, "Now they (BJP) cannot prove majority." Patil reiterated, "Fadnavis cannot prove the majority in the house." The NCP leader commenting on what their next plan of action is, added, "After the Supreme Court's judgment tomorrow at 10:30 we will decide the course." The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing arguments, including over holding a floor-test in the state.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar get to work

Meanwhile, Even as the BJP is yet to prove its number on the floor of the house, it seems that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar have already started their work. Amid uncertainty over the number of NCP leaders supporting the BJP, Ajit Pawar on Sunday night met CM Fadnavis and discussed the crisis of farmers in the state. Informing about their meet, the official Twitter page of CMO Maharashtra said that the leaders discussed various measures for additional support & assistance to unseasonal rain-affected farmers. This comes as the first official meeting of both the leaders together after the massive political turn of events on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar creates ripples

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar then took to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”, that he would remain an NCP leader, and sought patience from his party.

