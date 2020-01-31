NCP Confirms Uddhav Govt Considering Muslim Quota In Maharashtra, Points At Alliance CMP

Refuting a finalisation on a Muslim quota reservation, NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday, said that the move was in talks since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) but not been finalised yet. He pointed out that in 2014 the Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance reserving 5% for Muslims. He added that this promise was a part of all three parties' – including Shiv Sena's – manifestos.

NCP: Muslim quota in talks, but undecided

"Prior to 2014, the Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance to give 16% Maratha reservation and 5% Muslim quota. But after the change in government, it expired and the Court had flagged the Muslim reservation. The manifesto of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had declared implementing a Muslim reservation," he said to Republic TV.

He added, "In the Common Minimum Programme meeting we had discussed that this government will make a decision regarding the Muslim reservation. No decision has been finalised as of now. But it has been discussed in our common minimum programme to implement such a law to reserve jobs, education for Muslims."

Muslim reservation in Maharashtra?

Inspite of reservation in Maharashtra breaching 70%, sources reported that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state. The government is expected to make a formal announcement on the same, according to sources. In June 2019, the Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes taking the total reservation to 72% along with the Economically weaker section (in general category) reservation of 10%, passed by the Modi government.

Congress-NCP govt's ordinance

The previous Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance granting a 5% quota to Muslims in 2014, as per reports. But in 2018, the BJP-Shiv Sena government ruled out reservation for Muslims on religious grounds citing various Supreme Court and high court rulings. Then CM Fadnavis had reportedly said that the Bombay high court had upheld reservation in educational institutions for Muslims but rejected quota in jobs in 2014 when it struck down the Congress-NCP's ordinance.

