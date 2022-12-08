NCP, Cong Give Suspension Of Business Notice In RS Over Maha Governor's Remark On Shivaji

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss "rampant outrageous" remarks by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari targetting iconic leaders, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While addressing a gathering in November after conferring the D.Litt degree on senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Dr. BR Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’.

“Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon — Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers,” Koshyari said, adding, "Whereas in Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here… while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are icons such as Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari in modern times."

Koshyari’s remark terming Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of olden times has evoked sharp reactions from political parties and organisations, with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announcing a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17. The MVA is seeking Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's removal as the Governor of Maharashtra over the statement.

With the Parliament now in session, NCP MP Vandana Chavan and Congress MP Rajani Patil moved the Suspension of Business Notice. The Notice was moved under Rule 267, under ‘suspension of rules’, as an instance where “any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being."