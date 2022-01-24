NCP, Congress Back Thackeray's 'wasted 25 Yrs With BJP' Quip; 'All NDA Allies Destroyed'

Backing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's harsh attack at BJP, Sena allies Congress and NCP on Monday, slammed the BJP for mistreating Shiv Sena. Speaking to ANI. NCP minister Nawab Malik lamented that all BJP allies had faced gradual destruction. Malik also chided Sena's strong 'Hindutva' stance, saying 'one can be proud of one's religion, but not hate other religions.

NCP & Congress back Thackeray

"It is a fact that the parties that made an alliance with BJP, were gradually destroyed by them. It's good to take pride in one's religion, but it is not right to have hatred towards other religions," said Nawab Malik. Similarly, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "BJP has a Talibani mindset. CM Uddhav Thackeray has answered to this and I back this statement," when asked about Thackeray's words.

मुख्यमंत्री व शिवसेनाप्रमुख मा. उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांनी सांगितले की शिवसेनेची गेली २५ वर्ष भाजपसोबत युती होती. २५ वर्ष युतीमध्ये सडली. ही सत्य परिस्थिती आहे. भाजपने ज्या ज्या पक्षासोबत हातमिळवणी केली त्याला संपवण्याचा प्रयत्न त्यांनी केला. pic.twitter.com/tZZ4Vmilol — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) January 24, 2022

Anguished at the BJP-Sena fallout, Sena MP Sanjay Raut lamented, "We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India, if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our(Shiv Sena) PM in country, but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power".

We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India,if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our(Shiv Sena) PM in country but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/cDQKh8lzGJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

On Saturday, as Shiv Sena celebrated Balasaheb Thackeray's 96th birth anniversary, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Sena had "wasted" 25 years in an alliance with BJP. Refuting the notion that Shiv Sena has given up on Hindutva, he said, "we have left BJP, not Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva". He also accepted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge for Shiv Sena to go solo in the next polls provided that the Centre does not misuse investigative agencies against the party.

"You (Amit Shah) give a clarion call and then unleash ED and Income Tax on us. This is not courage. If the Shiv Sena supremo (Balasaheb Thackeray) was alive, you know what he would have said. BJP has a 'use and throw' policy. Remember the days when they (BJP) would lose their deposits. At that time, they formed an alliance with regional parties- us, Akali Dal, Mamata Banerjee, Samata Party and Jayalalithaa. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ran the government with the support of these parties," said Thackeray.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.