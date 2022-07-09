The possibility of the BJP-led NDA nominating former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as their vice-presidential candidate may put a section of oppposition leaders in a dilemma. If Singh is nominated as the vice-presidential candidate, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress' G-23 leaders are highly likely to side with the NDA, as per sources.

Republic TV has learnt that several Congress and NCP leaders have reached out to Singh, asking for confirmation on whether his candidature as the NDA nominee for the post of vice president has been finalised. Notably, Singh is friends with most of the Congress and NCP leaders and they are likely to vote for the former Punjab CM if his name is nominated.

According to sources, ahead of the opposition meeting on July 10, to discuss the common candidate for the second-highest constitutional post, it has also been communicated that G-23 and NCP should intimate if they will be voting for Amarinder Singh in case his name is proposed by the NDA. Thus Singh’s candidature will most likely result in a virtual standoff between opposition leaders.

Amarinder Singh to be the NDA's VP candidate of NDA: Sources

Earlier on July 2, Republic learnt from sources that former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will be the nominee of the NDA. The elections to elect the vice-president are supposed to be held on August 6 and the last date for filing nominations is July 19. The term of the office of incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

As per sources, Singh is likely to take a final call on the proposal after he returns from London, where he had gone for a spinal surgery. It is also likely that he will dissolve his party to merge with the BJP.

