NCP Counters Ajit Pawar's Claims, Says 'No BJP-NCP Alliance As Decided By Sharad Pawar'

Responding to Ajit Pawar's tweet on a BJP-NCP government, NCP Legislative Party chief Jayant Patil, on Sunday has declared that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has decided not ally with BJP. He yet again requested Ajit Pawar to return back to the folds of BJP, respecting the party chief's decision. He reminded him of his origins in NCP.

Jayant Patil confirms no NCP-BJP alliance

(You are a founding member of the NCP. We've all grown up under the shadow of Honourable Sharad Pawar Saheb. For Maharashtra's sake, Sharad Pawar Saheb has decided to not go with BJP. Respect Sharad Pawar's decision and come back.)

Ajit Pawar breaks silence

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Current political developments

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are holed up at Hotel Lalit, while Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott. On the other hand, NCP MLAs are holed up in the Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Uddhav Thackeray is currently visiting all three hotels and will huddle with Congress leaders afterward.

Meanwhile, NCP has intimated the governor's office that Jayant Patil has replaced Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislative Party leader. Ajit Pawar is allegedly planning to challenge this decision and is in talks with BJP, as per sources. Congress-Sena-NCP are confident that they will form the next govt, while BJP claims it will pass the floor test.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

