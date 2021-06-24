NCP Downplays Maharashtra CM Uddhav's Stay On Order; New Flats Allotted To Hospital

NCP on Wednesday downplayed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's stay on the decision pertaining to the allocation of MHADA flats to the Tata Memorial Hospital. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had decided to allot 100 flats in MHADA buildings for housing relatives of cancer patients in wake of the difficulties faced by them. Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Awhad revealed that the CM had asked him to zero in on another place in the same locality for this purpose.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad remarked, "100 flats had been allocated for the patients of the cancer patients admitted in the Tata Memorial Hospital. But the locals objected to this and expressed their grievance to the MLA. In turn, the MLA raised the issue with the CM after which he stayed the order. Before the Cabinet meeting, he called me and told me to find flats in the same area and release them today itself."

Thereafter, he mentioned that Thackeray had approved the allotment of 100 flats in the Bombay Dyeing compound at Naigaon to the hospital. According to him, the other residents won't face an issue as all these flats are in a single building. Moreover, the Housing Minister added that the previously allocated 100 flats shall be kept aside for residents of BDD chawls that are undergoing redevelopment.

Shiv Sena MLA demanded a stay

The Chief Minister's decision to stay the NCP Minister's order was based on a letter written by Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhari on June 21. The letter accessed by Republic TV mentioned that 750 Maharashtrian families are living in Sukhakarta and Vighnaharta housing societies that fall in his constituency. He expressed concern over the MHADA's decision to hand over flats in these buildings to the Tata Memorial Hospital.

The Shiv Sena MLA stated, "Because of this decision, there is an atmosphere of concern and fear among the 750 families residing in these buildings. The residents of Sukhakarta and Vighnaharta are demanding that the new MHADA building in Bhoiwada should be utilised for housing cancer patients and their relatives. The residents of these buildings are scared because the COVID-19 spread is much more in COVID-19 patients."

Backing this demand, Choudhari asked the Shiv Sena supremo to immediately stay the order and proposed the Bhoiwada building as an alternative. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote on the letter, "Principal Secretary (Housing), examine the issue and submit a report. Stayed till then".