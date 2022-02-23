Last Updated:

NCP Dubs Nawab Malik's Arrest As 'BJP's Tactics To Topple Govt'; MVA Ministers To Protest

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to topple the state's MVA government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, while briefing the press, after an emergency party meeting, said that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to curb Malik's voice. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. 

Hours after the arrest NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called a meeting at his residence. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal denied the ED's allegations and averred that the arrest was a plan by the BJP to "put pressure" on the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising ShivSena, Congress and NCP) government. 

Denied all the allegations against the NCP minister, Bhujbal said, "There's no question of demanding resignation from Nawab Malik. All three parties agreed on this after meeting the CM." The NCP leader added that this was "BJP's tactics to target our ministers". He said that the public understands all these "tactics to topple our stable MVA government."

Chhagan Bhujbal further claimed, during the press briefing, that opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and other Congress leaders have called the NCP supremo and extended their support to the minister. 

As a form of protest against the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, ministers of Maha Vikas Agadhi government are going to hold a demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi Smarak, he informed.

