NCP Dubs Shinde Govt As 'two-wheeler'; Demands Shiv Sena Rebels To Apologise To Uddhav

In a dramatic development, as former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde to be the next Chief Minister of the state, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the erstwhile MVA coalition, on Friday, dubbed the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime as a "two-wheel scooter" whose handle is in the hands of the pillion rider and demanded the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to apologise to party president Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP Maharashtra spokesperson Mahesh Tapase stated that the BJP had termed the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a "three-wheel auto-rickshaw" pulling in different directions when the new dispensation headed by Sena rebel Shinde itself resembled a two-wheeler. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The new government is a two-wheel scooter whose handle is with the pillion rider," apparently referring to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has been appointed the deputy chief minister.

Mahesh Tapase further added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is the "real Shiv Sena" and the rebel MLAs should go to 'Matoshree' (private residence of the Thackeray family) and seek forgiveness for raising a banner of revolt, which eventually brought down the MVA regime.

Sanjay Raut & Anil Parab are being hounded by ED: NCP's Mahesh Tapase

Mahesh Tapase further noted that NCP president Sharad Pawar has been served a notice by the Income Tax department, while Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab are being "hounded" by the ED. "Is it just a coincidence that the MVA government has collapsed?" he further questioned.

Referring to the proposed move by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to relocate a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, declared a reserved forest, Tapase said the previous MVA regime had decided to shift the depot to another site (Kanjurmarg) to protect Mumbai's environment.

Mahesh Tapase went on to say that the CAG had made several negative observations against the Jalyukt Shivar, a water conservation scheme that was discontinued by the MVA administration but is being revived by the new government.

"The scheme is being revived now to fulfill personal ambitions. The scheme was launched when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister in 2014-19,” Tapase added.

Eknath Shinde takes charge of Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister at a time when it was expected that Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post.

However, Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after taking the oath, both of them held their first Cabinet meeting.