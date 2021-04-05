Last Updated:

NCP Explains Anil Deshmukh's Resignation In Context Of Two HC Pleas On Param Bir's Charges

Soon after Anil Deshmukh's resignation from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister, several NCP leaders have like Nawab Malik and Hemant Takle have reacted

Anil Deshmukh on Monday has resigned as the Home Minister of Maharashtra. He has submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's charges against Deshmukh, based on a complaint by Jaishree Patil.

A meeting was held between NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule on Monday, following the recent development, and it was in it that meeting Deshmukh offered to resign, as per Nawab Malik. 

After Dekhmukh's resignation, several NCP leaders react

State Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji & party leaders & said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested the CM to accept his resignation."

While speaking to Republic, NCP leader Hemant Talke stated, "The state government had already appointed a committee, however, two petitions that were in the High Court, one was of PIL by Parambir Singh and the other was by an advocate. The judgment has come over the PIL of the advocate. Now it is everyone's responsibility to honour that order. If an impartial investigation has to be done, then continuing as the Home Minister would not have been the right thing to do."

Earlier on Monday, Bombay HC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days against the Maharashtra home minister, based on Param Bir Singh's allegations and a complaint filed on the same by Jaishree Patil. Pronouncing its order on Monday, the court noted that directions are required to order an unbiased probe to unearth the truth. The CBI will decide on the further course of action after the preliminary probe.

Ever since former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh leveled extortion charges against the Home Minister, Deshmukh was under scrutiny. The NCP had been defending its minister against the allegations until Monday. The Maharashtra government had appointed a one-member panel, comprising a retired Bombay HC judge Kailash Chandiwal, to probe allegations against the Deshmukh. The matter draws from the larger Vazegate scandal in which Sachin Vaze is implicated.

Image: ANI/Twitter

