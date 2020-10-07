NCP Gets Back At BJP Over 'Amar Akbar Anthony' Analogy, Asserts Strength Of MVA Government

On Wednesday, NCP and BJP exchanged a war of words over the future of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media in Pune, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve stated that BJP shall not topple the MVA government. Describing the three-party ruling coalition in the state as Amar Akbar Anthony, he predicted that the government would collapse due to its internal contradictions.

Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 Bollywood film which talks about the story of three brothers who are separated in their childhood and raised by families practising three different religions. Writing on Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seconded Danve's comparison of MVA to the characters of the 1977 movie. However, he quoted a few lines of a song from this film to highlight the advantage of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena coming together. According to Deshmukh, the Maharashtra government had crushed attempts to malign the state and successfully handled the novel coronavirus crisis.

MoS Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve remarked, "We will not topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. This government is like Amar, Akbar and Anthony. It will fall due to internal contradictions."

Read: Unease Within MVA? Sharad Pawar Distances NCP From Shiv Sena's Tussle With Kangana Ranaut

Read: In Sushant Case, Did MVA Govt Direct Mumbai Police To Ignore Drug Angle?: Ram Kadam To CM

The political situation in Maharashtra

Despite the NDA alliance winning a comfortable majority in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, it was unable to form the government over Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers.

Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. Recently, a meeting between Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Fadnavis set the rumour mills buzzing. However, both leaders insisted that their interaction which lasted for at least 2 hours was focused only on the modalities for the Saamana interview. Moreover, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stressed that there was no threat to the Maharashtra government.

Read: Congress Complains At Being Ignored By Sena, NCP; Poster War Begins Between MVA Allies