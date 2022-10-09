NCP Happy At Weakening Of Shiv Sena? BJP Opines Why Sharad Pawar's Party Can't Fill Vacuum

Amid the Election Commission freezing the Shiv Sena name and symbol, BJP leaders accused NCP of having a tacit role in weakening the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis contended that the Sharad Pawar-led party was responsible for creating a situation that led to the split in Shiv Sena. However, he asserted that NCP won't be a beneficiary of this vacuum as traditional Sena supporters shall oppose the party over its ideological stance. Earlier, Pawar commented that he wasn't surprised at the EC order.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "NCP is a very professional party. To begin with, it weakened Shiv Sena very nicely. It compelled it to split. Now, it is trying to this gap. But I feel that it won't be able to fill this gap because NCP works against the principles that people who voted for Shiv Sena believe in."

Echoing this sentiment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam opined, "I heard that crackers are being burst in Baramati. Diwali is being celebrated. This is called backstabbing by someone pretending to be a friend. In Uddhav Sahab's language, a traitor. When he was alive, the late Balasaheb Thackeray said that his party will never compromise with Congress or its ideology. If it is compelled to do so, he will shut down his party but never leave Hindutva. I wish that leader would not have left Hindutva influenced by Baramati and Congress and listened to the opinion of his workers."

NCP-Shiv Sena ties

NCP played a key role in the formation of the MVA government in November 2019 even as Shiv Sena was its main opponent in many seats. One of the main grouses of the Sena MLAs who rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde was the disparity between the treatment meted out to them and NCP legislators. Moreover, they attributed their disenchantment to NCP's purported aim to undermine and defeat all Sena legislators in the next election. The rebels also claimed that NCP MLAs were getting more than 10 times the funds received by their Sena colleagues for development work in their constituencies.