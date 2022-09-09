NCP Asks BJP Why It Gave Yakub Memon A Grave, 'unlike Osama'; silent On Beautification

After pictures of Yakub Memon's relative Rauf Memon meeting NCP leader Nawab Malik and Congress' Aslam Shaikh surfaced, the Nationalist Congress Party on Friday responded, alleging that the terrorist's grave was built under the rule of the BJP government in the state. NCP leader Jayant Patil also accused the BJP of spreading rumours against their party leaders.

Speaking to Republic TV, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said, "They (BJP) are raising fingers on us. When Osama-bin-Laden was killed, they did not provide any grave to him (Osama was 'buried at sea'). But Memon was sentenced during their tenure, he was provided a grave by their government and now they are blaming us?"

Further responding to the reports that Rauf Memon allegedly threatened a former trustee of the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust on behalf of Tiger Memon to build a permanent grave of Yakub, the NCP leader said, "Some people in India are habitual of spreading rumours and building fake stories. However, I don't think these reports are true."

MVA ministers photographed with Yakub Memon's relative

In exclusives photo accessed by Republic TV, Yakub Memon's relative Rauf Memon was seen meeting multiple ministers of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, including NCP's Nawab Malik and Aslam Shaikh of Congress. Notably, the context of the former ministers' interactions with Rauf is unclear, but the BJP accused the MVA government of ignoring the ex-trustee's complaint to the Mumbai Police.

Commenting on these photos, the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told Republic TV, "Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray has seen a transformation into Sonia Sena and Sharad Sena that they made such people ministers in their government. They allowed such patronising and eulogising of terrorists. Friendship with Yakub and terror was the ideology of the MVA government."

Yakub Memon's grave beautified with LEDs & marble

Recently a shocking incident came to light in which LED lights and marble tiles were seen installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been beautified with a white marble boundary.

Yakub Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings over his financial involvement. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects in the bombings. After all his appeals and petition for clemency were rejected, Yakub was hanged at Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015. In the 1993 Mumbai bombings, 257 people were liked and 1,400 others were injured.