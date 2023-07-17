NCP Imbroglio: Sharad Pawar Mum On Assurance As Ajit Pawar Camp Urges Him To Find Way Out

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked the NCP faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar how a way out can be found in the current political scenario as demanded by them when they had already cleared their stand in public.

This was revealed by Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil after the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 15 MLAs of his camp met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre here in the afternoon and asked him to ensure the party stays united.

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar with the NCP patriarch in as many days. On Sunday, the deputy CM and some ministers from his camp met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre.

Although the Ajit Pawar camp stated they sought the blessings and guidance of the Pawar senior in the current situation, the latter had not given any reaction earlier.

“Those who have taken a separate route (the Ajit Pawar camp) came to meet Sharad Pawar today and requested him to suggest some way out of the current situation.

"He told them the NCP had contested previous elections with Congress and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Pawar asked them to come up with a solution and suggest a way out,” Patil told reporters.

Speaking about the meeting, Patil said ministers of NCP and some MLAs met Sharad Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar told them that NCP leaders had gone before the public and expressed their stand clearly. He asked them how can a way out be found in such a situation?" Patil said quoting Sharad Pawar.

When asked why Sharad Pawar is not coming out in public and making his stand clear, Patil said, “Pawar had addressed a public rally in Nashik district last week where he made his stand clear. There is no point in expecting him to come before people and present his side.” “If they (Ajit faction) want to meet Sharad Pawar again they can come. Dialogue should not be snapped in politics,” said the NCP state president.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel, who has aligned with Ajit Pawar, said they again asked Sharad Pawar to ensure that the NCP stays united.