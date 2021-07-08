NCP Leader Eknath Khadse Dubs Land Deal Case As 'politically Motivated'; Quizzing Underway

NCP leader Eknath Khadse arrived at the ED office on Thursday in connection with the MIDC land case a day after the arrest of his son-in-law Girish Choudhary. Speaking to the media, he claimed that this is a politically motivated case. To buttress his point, he highlighted that a fresh probe was ordered only after he switched allegiance from NCP to BJP.

"I know this matter is politically motivated. An inquiry into this matter has already taken place. An inquiry is taking place again. How many more times will they probe? The Anti-Corruption Bureau has given a C-summary report in a Pune court saying that there is no truth in this. I am ready to cooperate," Khadse said.

The former Maharashtra Minister has already filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the ED. Though the ED informed the court that the ex-Muktainagar MLA was not an accused as per the ECIR, it added that not responding to their queries may become a ground for arrest. At present, his questioning by ED officials is underway.

ED's charges

As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time. The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future.

While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. Conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune. Moreover, it found out that the money used to buy the land came from 5 shell companies. As per sources, Choudhary was unable to explain the source of the transaction.