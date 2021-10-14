Two days after being denied anticipatory bail by a PMLA court, NCP leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini got interim relief from arrest from the Bombay High Court. After taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the trial court had summoned him, Mandakini Khadse and other accused in the MIDC land deal case. Maintaining that she cannot be exempted from appearing in the court on the basis of ailments such as fever, body ache and weakness, Special judge HS Satbhai issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

On Thursday, the Bombay HC directed Mandakini Khadse to appear before the ED on every Tuesday and Friday until the next date of hearing on October 29. Moreover, she will have to remain present in the PMLA court on October 21. At present, Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary remains in judicial custody in connection with this case.

ED's allegations in MIDC land deal case

As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time. The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future.

While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. Conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune. Moreover, it found out that the money used to buy the land came from 5 shell companies. As per sources, Choudhary was unable to explain the source of the transaction.