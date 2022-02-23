Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state Chief Jayant Patil said that this is another example of misuse of power. Jayant Patil added that the ED officials did not give any summons to Malik and directly landed at his residence.

Nawab Malik was questioned by ED over a money laundering case linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

NCP's reaction on ED questioning Nawab Malik:

"This is another example of misuse of power. ED officials didn't give any summons. Directly landed up at Nawab Malik's residence and forced him to come," said Jayant Patil.

NCP MP Supriya Sule calls ED action 'conspiracy by BJP'

"Conspiracy against MVA Government by BJP. No notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik. He was picked up from home and taken to ED office. This is wrong and an insult to Maharashtra," added Supriya Sule.

ED questions Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik at Mumbai office

Today morning the ED had come to @nawabmalikncp saheb's residence. They accompanied saheb in his vehicle to the ED office. Advocate Amir Malik, Saheb's son has accompanied saheb along with. — Office of Nawab Malik (@OfficeofNM) February 23, 2022

As per sources, his alleged links to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the ED and hence his questioning was necessitated. Moreover, sources revealed that a team of ED officials reached Malik's residence at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning. His statement is being recorded under the PMLA.

ED's crackdown on D-Gang

The latest action from ED comes days after it took underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into custody.

Later, a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai sent him to ED custody until February 24. Deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of Thane Police in 2017 and has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail since then.

Prior to this, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report based on a case initiated by the NIA. On February 15, the central agency carried out raids at 10 places including the residence of Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar.

Moreover, it has also questioned key D-Gang member Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi. Sources indicated that the ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out by it, directly or indirectly.