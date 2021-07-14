NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Take A Dig At BJP MP Ravi Kishan Over Population Control Bill

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan as he is set to introduce the Population Control Bill. NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter and said that Ravi Kishan himself has four children even as he will introduce the Population Control Bill. Awhad also cited a quote by American thinker Edward Lewis to back his stand against the BJP leader's bill.

"Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who has four children, will introduce the Population Control Bill," said Jitendra Awhad "Senior thinker Edward Lewis says, "Poverty forces a man to have more children. It is an investment in his downfall," the NCP leader added

As the Uttar Pradesh government launched the Population Control policy, BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Rakesh Sinha are set to introduce private member's bills on the same subject during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both MPs will table the bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. The bills focus on disincentivising couples having more than two children by making them ineligible for government jobs and subsidies.

माननीय प्र मं श्री @narendramodi जी ने जनसंख्या और संसाधन के संतुलन की बात कही थी।यह एक महत्त्वपूर्ण हस्तक्षेप है।संसद के इस सत्र में जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर मेरे Private Member BIll पर चर्चा होगी। देश केंद्रीय क़ानून की प्रतीक्षा में है। pic.twitter.com/WusrQDQv1y — Prof Rakesh Sinha MP (@RakeshSinha01) July 12, 2021

Yogi Adityanath launches UP Population Policy

Earlier on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the new Population Policy 2021-30. The policy was introduced on the occasion of 'World Population Day' and Adityanath has urged citizens to be aware about the problems and issues due to overpopulation. According to the state authorities, the provision of this legislation shall apply to a married couple where the boy is not less than 21 years of age and the girl is not less than 18.

As per the policy, public servants who follow the policy are eligible for two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three percent increase in the employer's contribution fund under the National Pension Scheme. The government employees who abide by the two-child policy will also be eligible for free health care and insurance coverage to the spouse, rebate on charges for utilities such as electricity, water and house tax, among other benefits. As for non-government employees who follow the two-child and one-child policy will be eligible to get rebates on electricity and water bills, house tax and home loans.