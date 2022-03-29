NCP Leader Majeed Memon Clarifies After Lauding PM Modi; 'Not Endorsing BJP's Policies'

After heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier, former NCP MP Majeed Memon clarified that he was not endorsing the policies and ideologies of BJP and RSS. This came after speculation was rife that he might switch allegiance to the saffron party. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Memon implicitly ruled out this possibility by asserting that he would never compromise on the "erosion" of democratic values and "subversion" of the Constitution. A criminal lawyer by profession, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as an NCP candidate in 2014.

During his tenure, Memon served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Personal Grievances, Law and Justice. In April 2020, he was denied a second term in the Upper House as NCP reposed faith in its women's wing president Fouzia Khan. Earlier in January, Memon urged Congress to set its house in order so that the party can play a key role in forming a nationwide opposition front to take on the BJP.

Let my tweet on PM be not misconstrued as my endorsing BJP/RSS policies , ideologies or work. At no cost I would compromise on erosion of democratic values and subversion of the Constitution. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) March 29, 2022

Majeed Memon lauds PM Modi

On Monday, Majeed Memon created a buzz by urging the opposition to introspect on why PM Modi is acceptable to the people of India. Speaking to ANI, he appreciated the oratory skills and working style of the PM. Dismissing the argument that EVMs are responsible for BJP's victory in state after state, he contended that there must be valid reasons for the electorate's preference for BJP amid its purported failures.

Majeed Memon said, "We are finding that in spite of violating the Constitution, creating hatred among the people and dividing society, so many vices are there, in spite of that, how does he (PM Modi) win? Initially, in 2014 and thereafter for a couple of years when some state elections came, the opposition was saying that there is some manipulation in EVMs. There is some tampering going on and therefore, he is winning. Now, that ground does not survive. In spite of all efforts from the opposition, everything was done and yet, we cannot remove the Yogi government because Narendra Modi put his weight there."