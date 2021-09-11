NCP Leader Majeed Memon Condemns Sakinaka Rape Incident, Assures Action By MVA Govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Majeed Memon strongly condemned the horrific Sakinaka rape incident on Friday calling it 'shameful' and 'heartbreaking.' The NCP asserted that the safety of women was an important responsibility of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and assured that the administration would get to the bottom of the case.

In a video message, Majeed Memon said, "The incident that has taken place in Mumbai's Sakinaka is shameful and heartbreaking. It's not just a matter of rape, it seems like she was tortured due to enmity or some sort of revenge because of the way the rapist has brutalised her. I hope that the administration can get to the bottom of this and the perpetrator is brought to justice. Women's security is an important responsibility of our Aghadi government and I am certain that the accused would be tried as per law to set an example for this."

Mumbai case of brutality with a 30 year old woman is most condemnable. The act is not merely of rape but appears to be of revenge and enmity. The administration is expected to deal with offenders with a firm hand of law and ensure woman’s security. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 11, 2021

Mumbai rape case

In a horrific incident that's taken place in the heart of India's Financial Capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. Giving out details of the police investigation so far, the Mumbai Police official informed that one accused, who had been arrested, has been identified as Mohan Chauhan. He has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC. However, the police suspect that more people could have been involved in the crime.

As per reports, the victim is currently admitted to the hospital and her condition is critical. Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the victim. The police officer informed that the victim was found unconscious late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area.