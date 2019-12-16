NCP Leader Nawab Malik Corners BJP On Savarkar Row

NCP leader Nawab Malik took a jibe at the BJP alleging that their desperation to make Savarkar an issue is because they want to shift the focus of the assembly from the corruption done by them in the construction of the Shivaji memorial. Recently the BJP legislators, including former CM Devendra Fadnavis, wore orange caps with 'I am Savarkar' printed over them as they arrived for the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on Monday as a mark of protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark against Veer Savarkar.