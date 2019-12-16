The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NCP Leader Nawab Malik Corners BJP On Savarkar Row

Politics

NCP leader Nawab Malik took a jibe at BJP alleging that their desperation to make Savarkar an issue is because they want to shift the focus of the assembly

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

NCP leader Nawab Malik took a jibe at the BJP alleging that their desperation to make Savarkar an issue is because they want to shift the focus of the assembly from the corruption done by them in the construction of the Shivaji memorial. Recently the BJP legislators, including former CM Devendra Fadnavis, wore orange caps with 'I am Savarkar' printed over them as they arrived for the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on Monday as a mark of protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark against Veer Savarkar.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES