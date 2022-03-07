NCP Leader Nawab Malik Sent To Judicial Custody In D-gang Money Laundering Case

A Special PMLA court in Mumbai has sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to judicial custody till 21 March. Earlier on February 23, Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

Earlier, a Special PMLA court extended Nawab Malik's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 7 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. On Monday, the NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand.

As no further remand was sought by the probe agency, the court sent him to judicial custody. The ED’s case is based on an FIR recently filed against Dawood Ibrahim and others by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Defence lawyer Amit Desai attacked the ED, argued in court that the agency informed today that Minister to Haseena Parkar 's "terror funding" was ₹5 lakh as against ₹55 lakh in the first application, which was due to a "typing error".

"On the front page of today's remand application, it is written that it is a continuation of the previous remand application. The last time the ED told the court that there was a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld gang. It was said that he had an active involvement in terror funding," Amit Desai said.

Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case

Earlier on March 1, the Bombay High Court permitted a hearing of a petition by Malik seeking to challenge his arrest and the remand order. In his petition, Malik said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR, the equivalent of an FIR) should be quashed as his custody and incarceration were abjectly illegal, and therefore he should be released forthwith.

“The petitioner states he is not the first to be targeted and this is a worrying trend across the nation where central agencies are being misused by the party in power," said the petition.

During the morning hours of February 23, ED officials came to Malik's residence, and then he was questioned at home before being taken to the ED office. As per the PTI report, Malik was questioned for seven hours before being arrested.

(With PTI input)

