In another development in the Hanuman Chalisa row, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai leader released a video asking for permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold an all-religion prayer outside the Prime Minister's residence. NCP leader Fahmida Hasan stated that her intention is to invoke the feelings of Jainism and Hinduism in the PM to eradicate unemployment, inflation and stop the country from hurtling towards starvation. Fahmida Hasan's urge has come in light of rising tensions in Mumbai after MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were arrested after they withdrew the vow to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

In the video, the NCP leader also chanted the 'Navkar mantra' (a mantra highly revered in the Jain religion) and stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has to accommodate and respect the feelings of all religions. She also stated MP Navneet Rana should have spoken about how inflation and unemployment can be eradicated.

Rana couple sent to 14-day judicial custody

MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police and taken to Mumbai's Khar police station after they took back their vow to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, Maharashtra CM's private residence. The duo was later charged with sedition and sent to 14-day judicial custody. MP Navneet Rana in retaliation for the arrest has also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla complaining of the ill-treatment she got from the Mumbai police. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29.

Meanwhile, in other associated developments, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled stones, footwear, and water bottles at Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday night to meet the Rana couple. The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Maharashtra Government over the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

This comes after a BJP delegation led by Kirit Somaiya held a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi over the attack that took place in Mumbai's Khar. Arriving in Delhi, Somaiya slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led State government and claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra.

Amid the controversy, the Shiv Sena said that the Rana duo should have recited Hanuman Chalisa at the PM's home.

