NCP Maharashtra Whip Calls Ajit Pawar Aligning With BJP Reports 'fake'; 'We Are Intact'

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) whip Anil Patil on Tuesday termed the news of Ajit Pawar joining the BJP or extending support to the saffron party with 40 MLAs as "fake".He claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to defame the NCP leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Anil Patil said, "I had a discussion with him (Ajit Pawar) on the news which is going on in the media for 2-3 days… No discussion has taken between Dada (Ajit Pawar) or any other leader." When asked about the media reports that 40 NCP MLAs have given "consent signatures" to Ajit, Patil said, "Since the day I became an MLA, no MLAs have signed any signatures."

'It is a conspiracy': Anil Patil on Ajit Pawar aligning with BJP

"I think it’s a conspiracy. Why would Ajit Pawar be with the BJP? There is no need for it. We are a strong party. Then there was news about him extending support to BJP with 40 MLAs. This is fake news. Our party is standing as one and intact. A conspiracy is being hatched to defame our leaders," he said, blaming the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP.

"I am a whip, I know what happens. Joining a party or extending support to a party-- this won’t happen," the NCP leader said. He also asserted that he is with Ajit Pawar, but later said, "Sharad Pawar makes decisions in the party and Ajit Pawar also accepts his decision."

Notably, there was speculation about Ajit's next political move, which started shimmering last week when he cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp.

Also, the NCP leader had previously credited PM Modi's “charisma” for the saffron party's 2014 victory and suggested that inflation and providing jobs to youth should be a greater focus than the PM’s academic degrees. These comments have caused waves within his party and the MVA alliance, with the buzz of Pawar Junior aligning with the saffron party increasing day by day.