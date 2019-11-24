The Debate
NCP Makes Big Gamble; Tells Governor Ajit Pawar Is With Them, Before Covincing Him

NCP leader Jayant Patil explained on Sunday what was in his letter to the Maharashtra Governor. The letter and explanation came even as the SC heard the matter

NCP leader Jayant Patil explained on Sunday what was in his letter to the Maharashtra Governor. The letter and explanation came even as the Supreme Court heard the NCP-Shiv Sena-Cong's plea against the Governor's decisions that led to Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as Maharashtra CM, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Ajit Pawar's name is in the list of NCP MLAs submitted by Jayant Patil, who then went to his residence to get him to actually align with the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP which is still supporting Congress and Shiv Sena.

