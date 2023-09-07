Last Updated:

NCP MLA Files Complaint With Mumbai Police After Alleged Threat From Taxi Driver

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Tumsar, Raju Karemore, filed a complaint with the police after he was allegedly threatened by a taxi driver.

Ajay Sharma
Image: PTI/Representative


A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Tumsar, Raju Karemore, filed a complaint with the police after he was allegedly threatened by a taxi driver during a dispute over toll payment. Police sources claimed that a case has been registered based on the legislator's complaint.

As per the police sources, the incident occurred when MLA Raju Karemore was travelling in a taxi from Vakola, Santacruz, to his residence in Colaba. According to an official statement, a disagreement ensued between the NCP MLA and the taxi driver regarding the payment of toll fees for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The dispute escalated to the point where the taxi driver reportedly asked Karemore to exit the vehicle while allegedly issuing threats. Concerned for his safety, the NCP MLA promptly reported the incident to the Vakola Police Station. 

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the taxi driver under Section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 178(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, said sources. Notably, authorities are actively searching for the accused taxi driver, who is now the subject of a police investigation.  

Notably, the Tumsar Assembly constituency of which Karemore is an MLA, is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies in Maharashtra state and one of the three constituencies located in the Bhandara district.

