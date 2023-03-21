NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif Summoned By ED In Sugar Mill Corruption Case, To Appear On March 24

Days after conducting raids at his premises, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Hasan Mushrif in connection to the sugar mill corruption case. The central investigation agency has directed the former Maharashtra minister to appear on March 24 for further interrogation.

According to news agency ANI, ED on Monday interrogated him for about 10 hours. Notably, the NCP leader has been questioned twice by the investigation agency in the sugar mill corruption case.

ED raids premises of Hasan Mushrif

Earlier in January this year, ED conducted raids at several premises linked to former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. The raids were carried out as a part of ED’s investigation into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill in the Kolhapur district.

Following the raids, Mushrif denied his connection to the case and alleged that the development came as a result of a ‘political vendetta’ against him. Notably, Mushrif was accused in a Rs 100-crore corruption case linked to the Kolhapur sugar mill through a private firm allegedly owned and controlled by his relatives.

Hasan Mushrif is one of the senior-most leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is also believed to be one of the loyalists of the party chief Sharad Pawar. He was among the leaders who stood with Pawar during the Ajit Pawar-led rebellion in that took place in Maharashtra in 2019. Mushrif is an MLA from Kolhapur’s Kagal Assembly constituency and has consistently been elected from Kagal since 1999.