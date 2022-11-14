NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Verbal Spat With CM Eknath Shinde's Son Emerges | WATCH

Trouble has mounted for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad after a new video of him having a verbal altercation with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde emerged amid being surrounded by multiple controversies like-- two FIRs and the resignation row. The incident happened on Sunday evening during the inauguration ceremony of the long-awaited third bridge on Kalwa Creek.

Verbal spat between Jitendra Awhad & Shrikant Shinde

In the video, Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Awhad can be seen having an argument with Shrikant Shinde in front of CM Eknath Shinde over the claim of the respective bridge. Awhad stated that the bridge was constructed under his tenure whereas Shinde stated that the project was delayed for a very long time and the completion was only done after the new Maharashtra government allocated the funds for the project.

The conversation between both leaders went on like this--

Awhad - This project came during my tenure and at the time you (Srikant) were not an MP. This project was done when we came and with our efforts.

Shrikant - That's the reason why it took so long for you to finish the project and it got completed only after we (Shinde-Fadnavis government) came into power. We were the ones who released funds.

Awhad- This is the government's project.

Shrikant - Yes, but we provided the funds for it and no projects can be completed unless funds are allotted. You got all the funds after the formation of the new Maharashtra government.

After the altercation, Awhad addressed the media and stated there was no verbal altercation. He added, "I don't want to take credit for this work. Those who are running to take credit for the work have to chatter. Who does the work? Everyone here knows this. Today Kalwa and Mumbra area is more developed than Thane or any other place. It is in the public eye. So, why should I argue with anyone". He went on to say about Srikant Shinde, "Now he is the son of the Chief Minister. You should be careful while talking to him. Because he has the systems."

Jitendra Awhad lands in controversy

The row started on November 7 when the NCP MLA and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at the Viviana Mall in Thane. Moreover, some moviegoers were beaten up after they objected to this hooliganism. While Awhad was arrested, he was granted bail on November 12.

On November 13, a fresh FIR was filed against Awhad after a woman registered a case under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at the Mumbra Police Station. The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside," he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad.

Reacting to the latest FIR against him, Jitendra Awhad announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA. He tweeted, "Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours, and that too 354...I will fight against this police brutality… I have decided to resign as an MLA... This is the murder of democracy... I cannot see this with open eyes".

Following this Awhad's supporters came out on the streets in huge numbers on Monday morning and created a massive ruckus in the Mumbra area of the Thane district. They blocked the roads, and burned the tires as a huge cloud of smoke was seen. They also staged a sit-in protest outside the Mumbra police station raising slogans in support of the Mumbra-Kalwa MLA. The supporters also gathered outside the NCP leader's Thane residence.