NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Urges Centre To Arrange For Trump's Visit To Mumbai

As India prepares to welcome United States President Donald Trump, NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar on Wednesday welcomed the scheduled visit. Even so, Rohit Pawar also urged the Centre that apart from Delhi and Ahmedabad, Trump should also visit the country's financial capital, Mumbai.

READ: 'Kem Chho Trump', Mega-roadshow, Sabarmati Tour: India Plans Big For US President's Visit

Rohit Pawar on Donald Trump's visit

Taking to Twitter, Pawar opined that he welcomes Trump's visit to India which also comes as an opportunity to further cement ties between the two countries. However, apart from his welcoming stance, he also insisted that the government should arrange for world leaders like Trump to visit Mumbai, which is India's financial capital. The NCP legislator added that Trump visiting Mumbai would further boost economic ties between both the countries.

I welcome the upcoming visit of the President of the United States @realdonaldtrump, a great opportunity for the world's largest & oldest democracies to further strengthen ties. — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 12, 2020

However, I feel that other than Delhi & Ahmedabad, the government should also arrange for world leaders to visit Mumbai, the financial capital of India that will surely help in boosting economic ties. — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 12, 2020

READ: Aaditya Thackeray Now Skips Anti-CAA Event Having Umar Khalid; Rohit Pawar Still On Panel

Donald Trump to visit India

Donald Trump is set to visit India on February 24-25. Trump's visit comes following the recent glitches in the US-India trade relations. According to sources, Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and tour the Sabarmati Ashram, along with the inauguration of the newly-built Motera cricket stadium. The roadshow has been planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, where both leaders are expected to lead an amassing crowd in Modi's home state, Gujarat.

READ | Will Work Under Guidance Of Seniors: Rohit Pawar

A similar event to 'Howdy, Modi!'

Post-inauguration of the newly constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera area, the leaders will address a footfall of over one lakh people, the sources added. The mega event at the stadium will be similar to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in the US last year. Earlier in September, the two leaders shared the stage at the mega event in Houston, Texas and addressed a record crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Relating to "Howdy, Modi!", locals have dubbed Trump's visit as "Kem Chho, Trump!". According to an official, the stadium at Motera has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, higher than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Planning the event, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has also issued an order assigning duties to its officers for the roadshow preparations, as per the sources. Moreover, the civic officials have been asked to arrange transportation and parking for those invited for the Motera stadium inauguration, they said.

READ: President Trump Makes Pick For Next Ambassador To Canada