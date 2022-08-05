NCP Mocks Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Delay As Fadnavis Rushes To Delhi, CM Falls Ill

As the impasse over Cabinet expansion continued in Maharashtra, NCP took a dig at CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. While Fadnavis reportedly made an unscheduled visit to Delhi to meet top BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde cancelled all his programmes and stayed back in Mumbai after falling ill. Doubting that this was a coincidence, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto hinted on Twitter that the BJP high command is dictating terms to the state government.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed, “As reported by media, Mr. Eknath Shinde cancels all his programs suddenly citing instructions from doctors to rest, then Mr. Devendra Fadnavis rushes to Delhi to finalize ministry. Coincidence of events or evidence of who is dictating the Maharashtra Govt? Join the dots people."

Delay in Cabinet expansion

As the size of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 Ministers including the Chief Minister. So far, only Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have been managing the affairs of the state. Incidentally, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet had only 6 Ministers- Subhash Desai, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut and Eknath Shinde for the first 32 days after the formation of the MVA government in 2019.

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar declared that the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will take place by August 7. Speaking to the media, he stated the exact date for inducting new Ministers would be revealed by Eknath Shinde. His clarification came a day after an NCP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar complained to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the problems faced by the people owing to the delay in Cabinet expansion.