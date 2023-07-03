NCP Moves Disqualification Petition Against Rebel MLAs After Ajit Pawar Becomes Dy CM  

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil said the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine rebel MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Patil, a state chief of the NCP, said the disqualification petition has been sent to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar, over email.

According to Jayant Patil, the moment Ajit Pawar and eight other leaders took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet, the rebel leaders are disqualified under the tenth Schedule of the Constitution technically. He said a letter has also been sent to the Election Commission.

Jayant Patil further said that some rebel MLAs of the party are in touch and will come back. Patil was speaking at a press conference that started at the NCP office in Mumbai at around 11:30 pm and went on well past midnight. The presser was prompted by Ajit Pawar's decision to jump ship and move to the the Shinde-Fadnavis side, taking oath as deputy chief minister.

"We have filed a disqualification petition before the Speaker of the Assembly over email and will file hard copy as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders. They did not inform anyone that they are leaving the party which is against NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India," Jayant Patil said.

"We are not accepting this. These nine leaders did not inform us before doing this. We believe most of the MLAs will come back to NCP and we will accept them again," Patil added.

Before Jayant Patil, NCP working president Supriya Sule also addressed the media and said that Ajit Pawar's decision to move to the other side will not impact their personal relationship. She further said that she has entered "solution mode" and wants time for the story to unfold.